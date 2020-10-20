1 AMD to ITL - Convert Armenian Drams to Italian Lire

1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

4.6251285 Italian Lire

1 ITL = 0.216210 AMD

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Armenian Dram to Italian Lira conversion Last updated Jul 25, 2024, 03:44 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Italian Lira

amd
AMD
itl
ITL
1 AMD4.62513 ITL
5 AMD23.1256 ITL
10 AMD46.2513 ITL
25 AMD115.628 ITL
50 AMD231.256 ITL
100 AMD462.513 ITL
500 AMD2,312.56 ITL
1,000 AMD4,625.13 ITL
5,000 AMD23,125.6 ITL
10,000 AMD46,251.3 ITL

Convert Italian Lira to Armenian Dram

itl
ITL
amd
AMD
1 ITL0.21621 AMD
5 ITL1.08105 AMD
10 ITL2.1621 AMD
25 ITL5.40526 AMD
50 ITL10.8105 AMD
100 ITL21.621 AMD
500 ITL108.105 AMD
1,000 ITL216.21 AMD
5,000 ITL1,081.05 AMD
10,000 ITL2,162.1 AMD

AMD to ITL Chart

1 AMD = 0 ITL

1 Armenian Dram to Italian Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00242520.0024287
Low
0.00235450.0023545
Average
0.00238870.0023960
Volatility
0.39%0.44%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

itl

ITL - Italian Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Italian Lira exchange rate is the ITL to USD rate. The currency code for Italian Lire is ITL.

