Compare Isbank TRY to JPY exchange rate

About Turkiye Is Bankas

Founded in 1924 in Ankara as Turkey’s first national bank, İşbank is a universal lender serving individuals, SMEs, corporates, and institutions. It provides payments, cards, mortgages, lending, trade, cash management, markets, and wealth, delivered via extensive branches and innovative digital platforms that support industry and consumers.

How fast is a Isbank TRY to JPY transfer?

Delivery times for international transfers with Isbank from Turkey to Japan vary based on the payment method and transaction timing. Typically, international bank transfers take 1 to 5 business days. Factors such as bank holidays and security checks may also impact delivery. Check Turkiye Is Bankas's cutoff times to avoid delays.

What are Isbank to transfer fees?

Isbank international money transfer costs from TRY to JPY depend on factors like the transfer amount. Usually, larger transfers come with lower fees and better exchange rates. Check the comparison table to compare Isbank fees with Xe.

Why transfer with Xe instead of traditional banks?

Frequently asked questions

The exchange rate offered by Isbank for converting Turkish Lira (TRY) to Japanese Yen (JPY) may include a margin above the real mid-market rate. This means you could receive less Japanese Yen than expected. Use our comparison table to see how Isbank’s rate compares to Xe and other providers.

Isbank may charge a fixed transfer fee, a percentage-based fee, or both, depending on your transfer method and destination. These fees—along with the exchange rate—affect how much your recipient receives. Our tool breaks it down so you can compare the total cost with other options like Xe.

Transfers from Turkish Lira to Japanese Yen with Isbank typically take 1 to 5 business days. Timing depends on cut-off times, holidays, the destination country, and the receiving bank’s processing times. Xe offers same-day delivery for most transfers.

Isbank may have daily or per-transfer limits for international transfers. You may also need to visit a branch for larger amounts. Xe supports higher online send limits, offering flexibility and convenience when transferring larger sums internationally.

Many providers, including Isbank, may update their exchange rates based on market conditions. However, rates may be set once daily or adjusted less frequently than those from dedicated FX services. Xe updates rates live, giving you greater control over when to send.