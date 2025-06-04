xau
XAU - Gold Ounce

The Gold Ounce is the currency of Gold. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gold Ounce exchange rate is the XAU to USD rate. The currency code for Gold is XAU. Below, you'll find Gold Ounce rates and a currency converter.

Gold Ounce Stats

NameGold Ounce
SymbolOunce
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XAU conversionXAU to USD
Top XAU chartXAU to USD chart

Gold Ounce Profile

Users
Gold

