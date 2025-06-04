XAU - Gold Ounce
The Gold Ounce is the currency of Gold. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gold Ounce exchange rate is the XAU to USD rate. The currency code for Gold is XAU. Below, you'll find Gold Ounce rates and a currency converter.
Gold Ounce Stats
|Name
|Gold Ounce
|Symbol
|Ounce
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top XAU conversion
|XAU to USD
|Top XAU chart
|XAU to USD chart
Gold Ounce Profile
|Users
Gold
Gold
Why are you interested in XAU?
I want to...Subscribe to XAU email updatesGet XAU rates on my phoneGet a XAU currency data API for my business