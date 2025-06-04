Nepalese Rupee to Jordanian Dinar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
NPR to JOD Chart

Nepalese Rupee to Jordanian Dinar

1 NPR = 0 JOD

Sep 3, 2025, 07:33 UTC - Sep 3, 2025, 07:33 UTC
NPR/JOD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

npr

NPR - Nepalese Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepalese Rupees is NPR. The currency symbol is ₨.

jod

JOD - Jordanian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16246
GBP / EUR1.14848
USD / JPY148.873
GBP / USD1.33507
USD / CHF0.805703
USD / CAD1.38020
EUR / JPY173.059
AUD / USD0.651257

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

