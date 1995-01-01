Login
zwl
ZWL - Zimbabwean Dollar

The Zimbabwean Dollar is the currency of Zimbabwe. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWL, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Zimbabwean Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Notice: This Zimbabwe dollar (ZWL) has been suspended indefinitely.

Zimbabwean Dollar Stats

NameZimbabwean Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

Zimbabwean Dollar Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

