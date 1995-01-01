Login
tmt
TMT - Turkmenistani Manat

The Turkmenistani Manat is the currency of Turkmenistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistan Manat is TMT, and the currency symbol is T. Below, you'll find Turkmenistani Manat rates and a currency converter.

Turkmenistani Manat Stats

NameTurkmenistani Manat
SymbolManat
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TMT conversionTMT to USD
Top TMT chartTMT to USD chart

Turkmenistani Manat Profile

Users
Turkmenistan

