SRD - Surinamese Dollar

The Surinamese Dollar is the currency of Suriname. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Dollar exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Suriname Dollar is SRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Surinamese Dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Surinamese Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top SRD conversion
|SRD to USD
|Top SRD chart
|SRD to USD chart
|Users
Suriname
Suriname
