SOS - Somali Shilling

The Somali Shilling is the currency of Somalia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Somali Shilling exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somalia Shilling is SOS, and the currency symbol is S. Below, you'll find Somali Shilling rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Somali Shilling
|Symbol
|S
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Senti
|Minor unit symbol
|Senti
|Top SOS conversion
|SOS to USD
|Top SOS chart
|SOS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Senti1, Senti5, Senti10, Senti50, S1, S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Somalia
|Users
Somalia
Somalia
