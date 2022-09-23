SLL - Sierra Leonean Leone

The Sierra Leonean Leone is the currency of Sierra Leone. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLL, and the currency symbol is Le. Below, you'll find Sierra Leonean Leone rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Sierra Leonean Leone
|Symbol
|Le
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|c
|Top SLL conversion
|SLL to USD
|Top SLL chart
|SLL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Le1000, Le2000, Le5000, Le10000
|Central bank
|Bank of Sierra Leone
|Users
Sierra Leone
