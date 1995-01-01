SBD - Solomon Islander Dollar

The Solomon Islander Dollar is the currency of Solomon Islands. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Solomon Islander Dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islands Dollar is SBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Solomon Islander Dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Solomon Islander Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top SBD conversion
|SBD to USD
|Top SBD chart
|SBD to USD chart
|Users
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
