sar
SAR - Saudi Arabian Riyal

The Saudi Arabian Riyal is the currency of Saudi Arabia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saudi Arabian Riyal exchange rate is the SAR to USD rate. The currency code for Saudi Arabia Riyal is SAR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Saudi Arabian Riyal rates and a currency converter.

Prior to the 20th century, foreign currencies such as the Maria Theresa Thalers and British Gold Sovereigns circulated and served the monetary needs in Arabia, with the exchange rate of 1 Gold Sovereign being equal to 5 Theresa Thalers. In the early 1900's, the Hejaz Riyal was issued as official currency.

When Saudi Arabia was established in 1932, the Saudi Riyal was introduced. The exchange rate had multiple corrections in its history, with 1 riyal originally being equal to 22 qurush coins. In 1960, the currency changed to 20 qurush coins being equal to 1 riyal. In 1952, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) was established, with various reforms being introduced in order to establish a single currency system. In 1963, the currency was decimalized and a new subunit called the halala was introduced, dividing the riyal into 100 equal parts.

Saudi Arabian Riyal Stats

NameSaudi Arabian Riyal
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Halala
Minor unit symbolHalala
Top SAR conversionSAR to USD
Top SAR chartSAR to USD chart

Saudi Arabian Riyal Profile

CoinsFreq used: Halala5, Halala10, Halala25, Halala50, Halala100
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼500
Central bankSaudi Arabian Monetary Agency
Users
Saudi Arabia

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03910
GBP / EUR1.21098
USD / JPY150.493
GBP / USD1.25833
USD / CHF0.901920
USD / CAD1.44380
EUR / JPY156.377
AUD / USD0.621485

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%