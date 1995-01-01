Login
PGK - Papua New Guinean Kina

The Papua New Guinean Kina is the currency of Papua New Guinea. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papua New Guinean Kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinea Kina is PGK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find Papua New Guinean Kina rates and a currency converter.

Papua New Guinean Kina Stats

NamePapua New Guinean Kina
SymbolK
Minor unit1/100 = Toea
Minor unit symbolToea
Top PGK conversionPGK to USD
Top PGK chartPGK to USD chart

Papua New Guinean Kina Profile

CoinsFreq used: Toea5, Toea10, Toea20, Toea50, K1
Bank notesFreq used: K2, K5, K10, K20, K50, K100
Central bankBank of Papua New Guinea
Users
Papua New Guinea

