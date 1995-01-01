Login
pen
PEN - Peruvian Sol

The Peruvian Sol is the currency of Peru. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peru Sol is PEN, and the currency symbol is S/.. Below, you'll find Peruvian Sol rates and a currency converter.

Peruvian Sol Stats

NamePeruvian Sol
SymbolS/.
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PEN conversionPEN to USD
Top PEN chartPEN to USD chart

Peruvian Sol Profile

CoinsFreq used: Céntimo1, Céntimo5, Céntimo10, Céntimo20, Céntimo50, S/.1, S/.2, S/.5
Bank notesFreq used: S/.10, S/.20, S/.50, S/.100, S/.200
Central bankCentral Reserve Bank of Peru
Users
Peru

