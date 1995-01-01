NIO - Nicaraguan Cordoba

The Nicaraguan Cordoba is the currency of Nicaragua. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nicaraguan Cordoba exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaragua Cordoba is NIO, and the currency symbol is C$. Below, you'll find Nicaraguan Cordoba rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Nicaraguan Cordoba
|Symbol
|C$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavos
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavos
|Coins
|Freq used: Centavos5, Centavos10, Centavos25, Centavos50, C$1, C$5, C$10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: C$10, C$20, C$50, C$100, C$200, C$500
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Nicaragua
|Users
Nicaragua
