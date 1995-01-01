Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Currency Encyclopedia
  3. MYR

myr
MYR - Malaysian Ringgit

The Malaysian Ringgit is the currency of Malaysia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malaysian Ringgit exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Malaysia Ringgit is MYR, and the currency symbol is RM. Below, you'll find Malaysian Ringgit rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Malaysian Ringgit Stats

NameMalaysian Ringgit
SymbolRM
Minor unit1/100 = sen
Minor unit symbolsen
Top MYR conversionMYR to USD
Top MYR chartMYR to USD chart

Malaysian Ringgit Profile

CoinsFreq used: sen5, sen10, sen20, sen50
Bank notesFreq used: RM1, RM5, RM10, RM50, RM100
Central bankBank Negara Malaysia
Users
Malaysia

Why are you interested in MYR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MYR email updatesGet MYR rates on my phoneGet a MYR currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03897
GBP / EUR1.21076
USD / JPY150.582
GBP / USD1.25795
USD / CHF0.902036
USD / CAD1.44382
EUR / JPY156.451
AUD / USD0.620940

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%