MWK - Malawian Kwacha

The Malawian Kwacha is the currency of Malawi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malawian Kwacha exchange rate is the MWK to USD rate. The currency code for Malawi Kwacha is MWK, and the currency symbol is MK. Below, you'll find Malawian Kwacha rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Malawian Kwacha
|Symbol
|MK
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Tambala
|Minor unit symbol
|Tambala
|Top MWK conversion
|MWK to USD
|Top MWK chart
|MWK to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Tambala1, Tambala2, Tambala5, Tambala50, MK1, MK5, MK10, MK15, MK20, MK40, MK50, MK75, MK100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: MK5, MK10, MK20, MK50, MK100, MK200, MK500, MK1000
|Central bank
|Reserve Bank of Malawi
|Users
Malawi
Malawi
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MWK email updatesGet MWK rates on my phoneGet a MWK currency data API for my business