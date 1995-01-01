Login
mur
MUR - Mauritian Rupee

The Mauritian Rupee is the currency of Mauritius. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritius Rupee is MUR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Mauritian Rupee rates and a currency converter.

Mauritian Rupee Stats

NameMauritian Rupee
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top MUR conversionMUR to USD
Top MUR chartMUR to USD chart

Mauritian Rupee Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨200, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000
Central bankBank of Mauritius
Users
Mauritius

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03897
GBP / EUR1.21076
USD / JPY150.582
GBP / USD1.25795
USD / CHF0.902036
USD / CAD1.44382
EUR / JPY156.451
AUD / USD0.620940

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%