mkd
MKD - Macedonian Denar

The Macedonian Denar is the currency of North Macedonia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macedonian Denar exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonia Denar is MKD, and the currency symbol is ден. Below, you'll find Macedonian Denar rates and a currency converter.

Macedonian Denar Stats

NameMacedonian Denar
Symbolден
Minor unit1/100 = Deni
Minor unit symbolDeni
Top MKD conversionMKD to USD
Top MKD chartMKD to USD chart

Macedonian Denar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Deni50, ден1, ден2, ден5, ден10, ден50
Bank notesFreq used: ден10, ден50, ден100, ден500, ден1000, ден5000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Macedonia
Users
North Macedonia

