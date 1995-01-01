Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Currency Encyclopedia
  3. HUF

huf
HUF - Hungarian Forint

The Hungarian Forint is the currency of Hungary. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hungarian Forint exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungary Forint is HUF, and the currency symbol is Ft. Below, you'll find Hungarian Forint rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Hungarian Forint Stats

NameHungarian Forint
SymbolFt
Minor unit1/100 = fillér
Minor unit symbolfillér
Top HUF conversionHUF to USD
Top HUF chartHUF to USD chart

Hungarian Forint Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ft5, Ft10, Ft20, Ft50, Ft100, Ft200
Bank notesFreq used: Ft500, Ft1000, Ft2000, Ft5000, Ft10000, Ft20000
Central bankHungarian National Bank
Users
Hungary

Why are you interested in HUF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to HUF email updatesGet HUF rates on my phoneGet a HUF currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03889
GBP / EUR1.21162
USD / JPY149.548
GBP / USD1.25874
USD / CHF0.899155
USD / CAD1.44454
EUR / JPY155.363
AUD / USD0.621499

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%