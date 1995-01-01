GNF - Guinean Franc

The Guinean Franc is the currency of Guinea. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guinean Franc exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinea Franc is GNF, and the currency symbol is FG. Below, you'll find Guinean Franc rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Guinean Franc
|Symbol
|Franc
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top GNF conversion
|GNF to USD
|Top GNF chart
|GNF to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Franc100, Franc500, Franc1000, Franc5000, Franc10000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of the Republic of Guinea
|Users
Guinea
