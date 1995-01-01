Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Currency Encyclopedia
  3. GIP

gip
GIP - Gibraltar Pound

The Gibraltar Pound is the currency of Gibraltar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltar Pound exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pound is GIP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Gibraltar Pound rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Gibraltar Pound Stats

NameGibraltar Pound
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GIP conversionGIP to USD
Top GIP chartGIP to USD chart

Gibraltar Pound Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50, £100
Users
Gibraltar

Why are you interested in GIP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GIP email updatesGet GIP rates on my phoneGet a GIP currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03838
GBP / EUR1.21139
USD / JPY150.660
GBP / USD1.25789
USD / CHF0.902749
USD / CAD1.44545
EUR / JPY156.442
AUD / USD0.620525

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%