DOP - Dominican Peso

The Dominican Peso is the currency of Dominican Republic. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dominican Peso exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Republic Peso is DOP, and the currency symbol is RD$. Below, you'll find Dominican Peso rates and a currency converter.

Dominican Peso Stats

NameDominican Peso
SymbolRD$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top DOP conversionDOP to USD
Top DOP chartDOP to USD chart

Dominican Peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: RD$1, RD$5, RD$10, RD$25
Bank notesFreq used: RD$20, RD$50, RD$100, RD$200, RD$500, RD$1000, RD$2000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Dominican Republic
Users
Dominican Republic

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.04031
GBP / EUR1.21100
USD / JPY150.532
GBP / USD1.25981
USD / CHF0.901911
USD / CAD1.44369
EUR / JPY156.600
AUD / USD0.621034

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%