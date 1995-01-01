CZK - Czech Koruna

The Czech Koruna is the currency of Czechia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Czech Koruna exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Republic Koruna is CZK, and the currency symbol is Kč. Below, you'll find Czech Koruna rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Czech Koruna
|Symbol
|Kč
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Haléru
|Minor unit symbol
|h
|Top CZK conversion
|CZK to USD
|Top CZK chart
|CZK to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 1Kč, 2Kč, 5Kč, 10Kč, 20Kč, 50Kč
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 100Kč, 200Kč, 500Kč, 1000Kč, 2000Kč, 5000Kč
|Central bank
|Czech National Bank
|Users
Czechia
