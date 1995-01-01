Login
bbd
BBD - Barbadian or Bajan Dollar

The Barbadian or Bajan Dollar is the currency of Barbados. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Barbadian or Bajan Dollar exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbados Dollar is BBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Barbadian or Bajan Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Barbadian or Bajan Dollar Stats

NameBarbadian or Bajan Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BBD conversionBBD to USD
Top BBD chartBBD to USD chart

Barbadian or Bajan Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Barbados
Users
Barbados

