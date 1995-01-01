Login
azn
AZN - Azerbaijan Manat

The Azerbaijan Manat is the currency of Azerbaijan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijan Manat exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manat is AZN, and the currency symbol is ₼. Below, you'll find Azerbaijan Manat rates and a currency converter.

Azerbaijan Manat Stats

NameAzerbaijan Manat
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Qepik
Minor unit symbolqr
Top AZN conversionAZN to USD
Top AZN chartAZN to USD chart

Azerbaijan Manat Profile

CoinsFreq used: qr1, qr3, qr5, qr10, qr20, qr50
Bank notesFreq used: ₼1, ₼5, ₼10, ₼20, ₼50, ₼100
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Users
Azerbaijan

