How will the Aussie Dollar perform through the rest of 2021?
Xe Corporate APAC
The New Zealand Dollar—what's in store for the rest of 2021?
APAC Morning Update - 31/03/21
APAC Morning Update - 29/03/21
APAC Morning Update - 26/03/21
APAC Morning Update - 25/03/21
APAC Morning Update - 24/03/21
APAC Morning Update - 23/03/21
XE Morning Update - 22/03/21
APAC Morning Update - 17/03/21
APAC Morning Update - 16/03/21
APAC Morning Update - 15/03/21
APAC Morning Update - 12/03/21
APAC Morning Update - 11/03/21
APAC Morning Update 10/03/21
APAC Morning Update - 09/03/21
APAC Morning Update - 08/03/2021
APAC Morning Update - 05/03/21
APAC Morning Update - 04/03/21
APAC Morning Update - 03/03/21
APAC Morning Update - 02/03/21
APAC Morning Update - 01/03/21
APAC Morning Update - 26/02/21
APAC Morning Update - 25/02/21
APAC Morning Update - 24/02/21
APAC Morning Update - 23/02/21
APAC Morning Update - 22/02/21
APAC Morning Update - 19/02/21
APAC Morning Update - 18/02/21
APAC Morning Update - 17/02/21
APAC Morning Update - 16/02/21
APAC Morning Update - 15/02/21
APAC Morning Update - 12/02/21
APAC Morning Update - 11/02/21
APAC Morning Update - 10/02/21
APAC Morning Update - 04/02/21
APAC Morning Update - 03/02/2021
XE Morning Update - 2/02/21
APAC Morning Update - 28/01/21
APAC Morning Update - 27/01/21
APAC Morning Update - 26/01/21
APAC Morning Update - 25/01/21
APAC Morning Update - 22/01/21
APAC Morning Update - 21/01/21
APAC Morning Update - 20/01/2020
APAC Morning Update - 19/01/2021
APAC Morning Update - 18/01/2021
APAC Morning Update - 15/01/2021
APAC Morning Update - 14/01/2021
APAC Morning Update - 11 Dec 2020
APAC Morning Update - 10 Dec 2020
APAC Morning Update - 8 Dec 2020
APAC Morning Update - 4 Dec 2020
APAC Morning Update - 2 Dec 2020
APAC Morning Update - 30 Nov 2020
APAC Morning Update - 26 Nov 2020
APAC Morning Update - 25 Nov 2020
APAC Morning Update - 23 Nov 2020
APAC Morning Update - 20 Nov 2020
APAC Morning Update - 19 Nov 2020
APAC Morning Update - 18 Nov 2020
APAC Morning Update - 16 Nov 2020
APAC Morning Update - 12 Nov 2020
APAC Morning Update - 11 Nov 2020
APAC Morning Update - 10 Nov 2020
APAC Morning Update - 9 Nov 2020
APAC Morning Update - 6 Nov 2020
APAC Morning Update - 5 Nov 2020
APAC Morning Update: US Election Day - 4 Nov 2020
APAC Morning Update - 3 Nov 2020
Market Update: The AUD Opens at 0.7125 and the NZD Opens at 0.6643
Risk Takes a Knock with AUD and NZD Being Sold Across the Board
US Jobs Data Comes in Better Than Expected
Risk-On Sentiment Continues
Australian and New Zealand Dollars Climb Higher
Markets Adopt More Cautious Tone Overnight
Risk Assets Had Upper Hand Overnight
Risk is Down Today Amidst Trade War Tensions and Record Low Employment Data
Risk Continued to Sell Off Heading into Weekend
Aussie and Kiwi Dollars Continue to Climb Across the Board
Aussie Dollar Breaks Out to Multi-Week High
Potential Easing of NZ Lockdown Restrictions May Bring Further Relief for NZ Dollar
Australian and New Zealand Dollars Open Higher from Pre-Easter Levels
Aussie and Kiwi Dollars Inch Higher on Rising Risk Appetite
Risk Currencies Higher Across the Board
US Unemployment Claims Surpass Previous Record
Australian and New Zealand Dollars Make Small Recovery
Business As Usual For Xe as Australia and NZ Tighten Lockdown Measures
More Big Swings in the Currency Markets Forecasted for this Week
Sea of Red Out There with AUD and NZD Falling by Almost 4%
Market Turmoil Continues
A Turbulent Open to the Week with RBNZ and US Fed Rate Cuts
24 Hours of Market Mayhem
Coronavirus Headlines Continue This Week Along with Falling Global Interest Rates & Oil Price War
AUD and NZD Recover Ground as Both US Fed and RBA Slash Interest Rates
Terrible Chinese Manufacturing Data Sees AUD and NZD Open Sharply Lower
Considerable Coronavirus Uncertainty Keeps Equities and Risk Currencies on Back Foot
Coronavirus Continues to Weigh on Risk Currencies
Kiwi Dollar Jumps Following Upbeat RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement
Risk Appetite Increases as China Encourages Larger Companies to Resume Industrial Production
Showing 100 of 321