Simplifying your study abroad experience

No matter where your education takes you, we're here to make sending money home or abroad easy.

Transfer with confidence
Let studying be your only focus

Focus on your studies—we’ve got your back

Juggling classes, exploring a new culture, and making friends is more than enough to keep you busy. Don't let managing your finances add stress to the mix. We're here to simplify your life with fast, secure transfers.

Keep more of your money in your pocket

Rates that keep more money in your pocket

As a student, every penny counts—and we get it. That's why we're here to help you make the most of your money with competitive rates and low fees that keep more cash in your pocket.

Manage your study abroad expenses with Xe

Student tuition

Make tuition payments directly to your school or university abroad. With Xe, it's easy to make sure your education is funded on time and hassle-free.

Student loans

Paying off student loans doesn't have to be complicated. Whether setting up recurring payments or paying it off at once, we’re here to make it seamless.

Student housing

Whether you are living on or off campus, you can easily transfer money for rent and housing to keep your accommodations covered.

Books & supplies

Need to transfer money for textbooks, lab fees, or project materials? Send money when you need it, so your studies aren’t disrupted.

Transportation

Cover your transportation costs with quick money transfers. You'll stay connected with your campus, friends, and other daily essentials.

Personal expenses

Easily receive funds for day-to-day needs, from groceries to leisure activities, making life abroad more comfortable and stress-free.

Supporting your child with their studies?

Get quick and reliable transfers from parents

We know your education is your parents' priority, and supporting you abroad shouldn't come with worry. From tuition payments to everyday expenses, we ensure their money gets to you safely. You'll be able to focus on your studies while they cheer you on from home.

Dedicated expert support

24/5 expert global transfer support

Have questions or need assistance? Our support team is ready to guide you through every step of your transfer, ensuring a smooth experience.

Call us:

How to transfer money to fund your studies abroad with Xe

Create account

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

Instant quote

Receive a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Send money

Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we get the funds we'll handle the rest.

Track your transfer

Track your transfer every step of the way. Enable notifications to get updated on your transfer.

More ways Xe can help you

Discover what else Xe can do for you

Curious about the reach of our expertise? Our customers rely on us for everything from everyday transfers to significant transactions. Explore our most popular transfer options.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

