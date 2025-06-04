- Home
Empowering businesses of all sizes
A Payments API for global transactions
Integrate Xe’s Payments API directly into your platform for secure and efficient international payments. As a leading payment API solution for businesses, our API simplifies cross-border transactions, saving you time and money.
Trusted by global industry leaders
Join businesses worldwide that rely on Xe for safe, fast, and reliable money transfers.
Send money to 220+ countries with Xe’s API
We help businesses of all sizes achieve their goals by simplifying international payments. By integrating Xe’s Payments API directly into your platform, you can send payments to over 220 countries, save on bank fees, and benefit from competitive exchange rates.
For your customers and partners, it’s an excellent way to increase revenue by offering international payment options on your platform.
Simple integration for developers
We provide the tools and resources to make it easy for your team to integrate the Xe Payments API.
Sandbox environment
Our sandbox environment lets you test integrations without affecting live data or banking systems.
Developer API docs
Our API docs have easy-to-follow instructions and code examples to streamline developer implementation.
Customer support
Once you get set up, we'll assign you an account manager to assist you with any questions you may have.
Fintech, eCommerce, and travel industries
Payments API benefits for your business
Send money to 220+ countries: Enable global payments directly from your platform, providing convenience for both you and your customers.
Seamless integration: Easily integrate our Payments API into your platform to build solutions that keep your customers returning.
Competitive exchange rates: Take advantage of our competitive rates to convert funds whenever your business requires it.
Extra revenue: Unlock opportunities with international payment options.
A powerful API to help automate your payments
Accurate transactions: Keep your customers happy with fast, secure and error-free transactions that eliminate the risks of manual handling.
Invoice automation: Simplify overseas invoice management with automated invoice creation, sending, payment processing, and tracking.
Direct bank payouts: Send money directly to your supplier’s bank accounts for quick, hassle-free business payments.
How to get started with Payments API
Simplify your global payment processes in four simple steps:
Create an account
Contact us to set up your Xe Sandbox account and check out our different solutions.
Test and integrate
Use our extensive docs to test and integrate Payments API directly into your products.
Verify and go live
Review your integration to make sure it works smoothly and you’re ready to launch!
Process payments
Once live, our API automates transactions, saving you time and reducing manual workload.
Built for scalability and reliability
Discover why Xe’s Payments API is the best choice for your global business transfers:
Scalable
Our RESTful API design supports efficient development, testing, and scaling as your business grows.
Secure
Industry-leading encryption and security practices ensure your transactions and data are protected.
Reliable
Backed by 30+ years of experience in international payments, Xe delivers accurate, dependable and results.
Get in touch with our API experts
Contact us today to discuss your specific needs. With Xe’s Payments API, you can streamline global payment processing, lower costs, and provide your customers with a seamless experience.
Payments API questions
Xe's Payments API helps businesses integrate international payment capabilities directly into their own platform. It allows you and your customers to make real-time global transactions with competitive exchange rates and reliable processing.
Yes. To make the integration process simple, we provide tools and resources such as:
Full API documentation with code samples
A sandbox environment for safe testing
Dedicated account manager support
To integrate Xe's Payments API, follow these four simple steps:
Create a Xe account and request sandbox access.
Use the documentation to test and integrate the API.
Complete verification and go live.
Begin processing automated global payments!
Payments API is designed to scale with your business as it grows. Whether you're a startup or an enterprise, Payments API supports high-volume transactions without sacrificing its performance.
Yes. Xe's Payments API supports invoice automation so you can create, send, process, and track invoices efficiently, all within your system.
To speak to someone about pricing, contact us to discuss how we can best assist your needs. An Xe team member will reach out to you to find the plan that aligns with your business goals.
For help with integration, contact your dedicated account manager. They will be able to give you specialized help associated with setting up or any additional questions you may have.