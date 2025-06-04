Indonesian Rupiah to Malagasy Ariary Exchange Rate Chart

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings
Currency Information
IDR - Indonesian Rupiah
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indonesian Rupiah exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesian Rupiahs is IDR. The currency symbol is Rp.More Indonesian Rupiah info
MGA - Malagasy Ariary
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Ariary exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Ariary is MGA. The currency symbol is Ar.More Malagasy Ariary info
