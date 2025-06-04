German Deutsche Mark to Polkadot Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
DEM to DOT Chart

German Deutsche Mark to Polkadot

1 DEM = 0 DOT

31 Aug 2025, 15:48 UTC - 31 Aug 2025, 15:48 UTC
DEM/DOT close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

DEM - German Deutsche Mark

Our currency rankings show that the most popular German Deutsche Mark exchange rate is the DEM to USD rate. The currency code for German Deutsche Marks is DEM.

dot

DOT - Polkadot

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polkadot exchange rate is the DOT to USD rate. The currency code for Polkadot is DOT.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16233
GBP / EUR1.15253
USD / JPY147.363
GBP / USD1.33962
USD / CHF0.806977
USD / CAD1.37878
EUR / JPY171.284
AUD / USD0.653159

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

