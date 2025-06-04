Czech Koruna to Palladium Ounce Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Track currencyView transfer quote

CZK to XPD Chart

Czech Koruna to Palladium Ounce

1 CZK = 0 XPD

31 Aug 2025, 15:42 UTC - 31 Aug 2025, 15:42 UTC
CZK/XPD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

czk

CZK - Czech Koruna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Czech Koruna exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Koruny is CZK. The currency symbol is Kč.

More Czech Koruna info
xpd

XPD - Palladium Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Palladium Ounce exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium Ounces is XPD.

More Palladium Ounce info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16233
GBP / EUR1.15253
USD / JPY147.363
GBP / USD1.33962
USD / CHF0.806977
USD / CAD1.38003
EUR / JPY171.284
AUD / USD0.652937

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide