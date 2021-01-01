XRP - Ripple

Ripple Information

XRP is a digital asset built for payments. It is the native digital asset on the XRP Ledger, an open-source, permission-less and decentralized blockchain technology that can settle transactions in 3-5 seconds. XRP can be sent directly without needing a central intermediary, making it a convenient instrument in bridging two different currencies quickly and efficiently.

Risks in Using Ripple

Crypto Currencies are associated with a high level of risk, as they are volatile, not time-tested, and currently under no regulation or legislation. There have been incidents of online Crypto wallets being compromised by hackers leading to large scale theft.

Ripple History

XRP is the native asset of the XRP ledger, a blockchain originally developed in 2011 by developers Arthur Britto, Jed McCaleb and David Schwartz. The protocol was officially launched in 2012, and soon after that, the team formed a new company called OpenCoin that was led by Chris Larsen who joined as CEO.

Relevant Links

