mmk
MMK - Burmese Kyat

The Burmese Kyat is the currency of Myanmar (Burma). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burmese Kyat exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Myanmar (Burma) Kyat is MMK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find Burmese Kyat rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MMK rates listed on XE.com are the official exchange rates. The black market MMK rates may vary significantly.

Burmese Kyat Stats

NameBurmese Kyat
SymbolK
Minor unit1/100 = Pya
Minor unit symbolPya
Top MMK conversionMMK to USD
Top MMK chartMMK to USD chart

Burmese Kyat Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Pya10, Pya20, K50, K100, K200, K500, K1000, Pya5000, Pya10000
Central bankCentral Bank of Myanmar
Users
Myanmar (Burma)

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03767
GBP / EUR1.21281
USD / JPY150.618
GBP / USD1.25850
USD / CHF0.903356
USD / CAD1.44654
EUR / JPY156.292
AUD / USD0.620831

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%