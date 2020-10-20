1 YER to XPD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Palladium Ounces

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.000003911535119 Palladium Ounces

1 XPD = 255,654 YER

Yemeni Rial to Palladium Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:18 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Palladium Ounce

yer
YER
xpd
XPD
1 YER0.00000391154 XPD
5 YER0.0000195577 XPD
10 YER0.0000391154 XPD
25 YER0.0000977884 XPD
50 YER0.000195577 XPD
100 YER0.000391154 XPD
500 YER0.00195577 XPD
1,000 YER0.00391154 XPD
5,000 YER0.0195577 XPD
10,000 YER0.0391154 XPD

Convert Palladium Ounce to Yemeni Rial

xpd
XPD
yer
YER
1 XPD255,654 YER
5 XPD1,278,270 YER
10 XPD2,556,540 YER
25 XPD6,391,350 YER
50 XPD12,782,700 YER
100 XPD25,565,400 YER
500 XPD127,827,000 YER
1,000 XPD255,654,000 YER
5,000 XPD1,278,270,000 YER
10,000 XPD2,556,540,000 YER

YER to XPD Chart

1 YER = 0 XPD

1 Yemeni Rial to Palladium Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00000448000.0000044800
Low
0.00000388360.0000036575
Average
0.00000424840.0000041251
Volatility
2.67%2.93%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

xpd

XPD - Palladium Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Palladium Ounce exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium Ounces is XPD.

