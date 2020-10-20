1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0030317424 IMF Special Drawing Rights
1 XDR = 329.843 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
XDR
|1 YER
|0.00303174 XDR
|5 YER
|0.0151587 XDR
|10 YER
|0.0303174 XDR
|25 YER
|0.0757936 XDR
|50 YER
|0.151587 XDR
|100 YER
|0.303174 XDR
|500 YER
|1.51587 XDR
|1,000 YER
|3.03174 XDR
|5,000 YER
|15.1587 XDR
|10,000 YER
|30.3174 XDR
1 YER = 0 XDR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0030420
|0.0030420
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0030108
|0.0030100
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0030293
|0.0030265
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.12%
|0.15%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF Special Drawing Rights exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for IMF Special Drawing Rights is XDR.More IMF Special Drawing Rights info
