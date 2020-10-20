1 Yemeni Rial =
0.16246452 Ukrainian Hryvni
1 UAH = 6.15519 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
UAH
|1 YER
|0.162465 UAH
|5 YER
|0.812323 UAH
|10 YER
|1.62465 UAH
|25 YER
|4.06161 UAH
|50 YER
|8.12323 UAH
|100 YER
|16.2465 UAH
|500 YER
|81.2323 UAH
|1,000 YER
|162.465 UAH
|5,000 YER
|812.323 UAH
|10,000 YER
|1,624.65 UAH
1 YER = 0 UAH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.16296
|0.16296
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.16031
|0.15512
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.16187
|0.15954
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.43%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ukrainian Hryvnia exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukrainian Hryvni is UAH. The currency symbol is ₴.More Ukrainian Hryvnia info
