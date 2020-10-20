1 YER to TWD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Taiwan New Dollars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.13050763 Taiwan New Dollars

1 TWD = 7.66239 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Taiwan New Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:55 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Taiwan New Dollar

yer
YER
twd
TWD
1 YER0.130508 TWD
5 YER0.652538 TWD
10 YER1.30508 TWD
25 YER3.26269 TWD
50 YER6.52538 TWD
100 YER13.0508 TWD
500 YER65.2538 TWD
1,000 YER130.508 TWD
5,000 YER652.538 TWD
10,000 YER1,305.08 TWD

Convert Taiwan New Dollar to Yemeni Rial

twd
TWD
yer
YER
1 TWD7.66239 YER
5 TWD38.3119 YER
10 TWD76.6239 YER
25 TWD191.56 YER
50 TWD383.119 YER
100 TWD766.239 YER
500 TWD3,831.19 YER
1,000 TWD7,662.39 YER
5,000 TWD38,311.9 YER
10,000 TWD76,623.9 YER

YER to TWD Chart

1 YER = 0 TWD

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Taiwan New Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.130440.13044
Low
0.128720.12775
Average
0.129510.12934
Volatility
0.21%0.26%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

twd

TWD - Taiwan New Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Taiwan New Dollar exchange rate is the TWD to USD rate. The currency code for Taiwan New Dollars is TWD. The currency symbol is NT$.

