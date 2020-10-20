1 YER to STD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Sao Tomean Dobras

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

92.088933 Sao Tomean Dobras

1 STD = 0.0108591 YER

STD replaced by STN

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Sao Tomean Dobra conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:53 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Sao Tomean Dobra

yer
YER
std
STD
1 YER92.0889 STD
5 YER460.445 STD
10 YER920.889 STD
25 YER2,302.22 STD
50 YER4,604.45 STD
100 YER9,208.89 STD
500 YER46,044.5 STD
1,000 YER92,088.9 STD
5,000 YER460,445 STD
10,000 YER920,889 STD

Convert Sao Tomean Dobra to Yemeni Rial

std
STD
yer
YER
1 STD0.0108591 YER
5 STD0.0542953 YER
10 STD0.108591 YER
25 STD0.271477 YER
50 STD0.542953 YER
100 STD1.08591 YER
500 STD5.42953 YER
1,000 STD10.8591 YER
5,000 STD54.2953 YER
10,000 STD108.591 YER

YER to STD Chart

1 YER = 0 STD

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Sao Tomean Dobra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0927060.093042
Low
0.0898290.089829
Average
0.0916030.091477
Volatility
0.66%0.68%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
std

STD - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STD to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STD. The currency symbol is Db.

More Sao Tomean Dobra info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings