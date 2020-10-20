1 YER to SOS - Convert Yemeni Rials to Somali Shillings

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

2.274143 Somali Shillings

1 SOS = 0.439726 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Somali Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:16 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Somali Shilling

yer
YER
sos
SOS
1 YER2.27414 SOS
5 YER11.3707 SOS
10 YER22.7414 SOS
25 YER56.8536 SOS
50 YER113.707 SOS
100 YER227.414 SOS
500 YER1,137.07 SOS
1,000 YER2,274.14 SOS
5,000 YER11,370.7 SOS
10,000 YER22,741.4 SOS

Convert Somali Shilling to Yemeni Rial

sos
SOS
yer
YER
1 SOS0.439726 YER
5 SOS2.19863 YER
10 SOS4.39726 YER
25 SOS10.9932 YER
50 SOS21.9863 YER
100 SOS43.9726 YER
500 SOS219.863 YER
1,000 SOS439.726 YER
5,000 SOS2,198.63 YER
10,000 SOS4,397.26 YER

YER to SOS Chart

1 YER = 0 SOS

1 Yemeni Rial to Somali Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.29632.3073
Low
2.27512.2610
Average
2.28012.2800
Volatility
0.23%0.31%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

sos

SOS - Somali Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Somali Shilling exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somali Shillings is SOS. The currency symbol is S.

