1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.88785401 Slovenian Tolars

1 SIT = 1.12631 YER

SIT replaced by EUR

Yemeni Rial to Slovenian Tolar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:15 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Slovenian Tolar

yer
YER
sit
SIT
1 YER0.887854 SIT
5 YER4.43927 SIT
10 YER8.87854 SIT
25 YER22.1964 SIT
50 YER44.3927 SIT
100 YER88.7854 SIT
500 YER443.927 SIT
1,000 YER887.854 SIT
5,000 YER4,439.27 SIT
10,000 YER8,878.54 SIT

Convert Slovenian Tolar to Yemeni Rial

sit
SIT
yer
YER
1 SIT1.12631 YER
5 SIT5.63156 YER
10 SIT11.2631 YER
25 SIT28.1578 YER
50 SIT56.3156 YER
100 SIT112.631 YER
500 SIT563.156 YER
1,000 SIT1,126.31 YER
5,000 SIT5,631.56 YER
10,000 SIT11,263.1 YER

YER to SIT Chart

1 YER = 0 SIT

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Slovenian Tolar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

sit

SIT - Slovenian Tolar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Slovenian Tolar exchange rate is the SIT to USD rate. The currency code for Slovenian Tolars is SIT.

