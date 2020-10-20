1 Yemeni Rial =
0.014986565 Saudi Arabian Riyals
1 SAR = 66.7264 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
SAR
|1 YER
|0.0149866 SAR
|5 YER
|0.0749328 SAR
|10 YER
|0.149866 SAR
|25 YER
|0.374664 SAR
|50 YER
|0.749328 SAR
|100 YER
|1.49866 SAR
|500 YER
|7.49328 SAR
|1,000 YER
|14.9866 SAR
|5,000 YER
|74.9328 SAR
|10,000 YER
|149.866 SAR
1 YER = 0 SAR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.014989
|0.015007
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.014974
|0.014974
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.014983
|0.014983
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.04%
|0.05%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saudi Arabian Riyal exchange rate is the SAR to USD rate. The currency code for Saudi Arabian Riyals is SAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Saudi Arabian Riyal info
