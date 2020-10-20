1 Yemeni Rial =
0.015921481 Polish Zlotych
1 PLN = 62.8082 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.015921481 Polish Zlotych
1 PLN = 62.8082 YER
YER
PLN
|1 YER
|0.0159215 PLN
|5 YER
|0.0796074 PLN
|10 YER
|0.159215 PLN
|25 YER
|0.398037 PLN
|50 YER
|0.796074 PLN
|100 YER
|1.59215 PLN
|500 YER
|7.96074 PLN
|1,000 YER
|15.9215 PLN
|5,000 YER
|79.6074 PLN
|10,000 YER
|159.215 PLN
1 YER = 0 PLN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.016354
|0.016425
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.015655
|0.015644
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.016060
|0.015972
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.62%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polish Zloty exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Polish Zlotych is PLN. The currency symbol is zł.More Polish Zloty info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings