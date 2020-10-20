1 Yemeni Rial =
0.018865577 Malaysian Ringgits
1 MYR = 53.0066 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
MYR
|1 YER
|0.0188656 MYR
|5 YER
|0.0943279 MYR
|10 YER
|0.188656 MYR
|25 YER
|0.471639 MYR
|50 YER
|0.943279 MYR
|100 YER
|1.88656 MYR
|500 YER
|9.43279 MYR
|1,000 YER
|18.8656 MYR
|5,000 YER
|94.3279 MYR
|10,000 YER
|188.656 MYR
1 YER = 0 MYR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.018864
|0.019146
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.018745
|0.018717
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.018822
|0.018898
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.15%
|0.17%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malaysian Ringgit exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Malaysian Ringgits is MYR. The currency symbol is RM.More Malaysian Ringgit info
