1 Yemeni Rial =
92.16314 Malagasy Francs
1 MGF = 0.0108503 YER
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
92.16314 Malagasy Francs
1 MGF = 0.0108503 YER
MGF replaced by MGA
YER
MGF
|1 YER
|92.1631 MGF
|5 YER
|460.816 MGF
|10 YER
|921.631 MGF
|25 YER
|2,304.08 MGF
|50 YER
|4,608.16 MGF
|100 YER
|9,216.31 MGF
|500 YER
|46,081.6 MGF
|1,000 YER
|92,163.1 MGF
|5,000 YER
|460,816 MGF
|10,000 YER
|921,631 MGF
1 YER = 0 MGF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|18.438
|18.438
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|17.753
|17.351
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|17.892
|17.732
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings