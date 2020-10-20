1 YER to MGF - Convert Yemeni Rials to Malagasy Francs

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

92.16314 Malagasy Francs

1 MGF = 0.0108503 YER

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Malagasy Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:13 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Malagasy Franc

yer
YER
mgf
MGF
1 YER92.1631 MGF
5 YER460.816 MGF
10 YER921.631 MGF
25 YER2,304.08 MGF
50 YER4,608.16 MGF
100 YER9,216.31 MGF
500 YER46,081.6 MGF
1,000 YER92,163.1 MGF
5,000 YER460,816 MGF
10,000 YER921,631 MGF

Convert Malagasy Franc to Yemeni Rial

mgf
MGF
yer
YER
1 MGF0.0108503 YER
5 MGF0.0542516 YER
10 MGF0.108503 YER
25 MGF0.271258 YER
50 MGF0.542516 YER
100 MGF1.08503 YER
500 MGF5.42516 YER
1,000 MGF10.8503 YER
5,000 MGF54.2516 YER
10,000 MGF108.503 YER

YER to MGF Chart

1 YER = 0 MGF

1 Yemeni Rial to Malagasy Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
18.43818.438
Low
17.75317.351
Average
17.89217.732
Volatility
0.56%0.47%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

