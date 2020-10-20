1 Yemeni Rial =
0.011933804887423 Terra
1 LUNA = 83.7956 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
LUNA
|1 YER
|0.0119338 LUNA
|5 YER
|0.059669 LUNA
|10 YER
|0.119338 LUNA
|25 YER
|0.298345 LUNA
|50 YER
|0.59669 LUNA
|100 YER
|1.19338 LUNA
|500 YER
|5.9669 LUNA
|1,000 YER
|11.9338 LUNA
|5,000 YER
|59.669 LUNA
|10,000 YER
|119.338 LUNA
LUNA
YER
|1 LUNA
|83.7956 YER
|5 LUNA
|418.978 YER
|10 LUNA
|837.956 YER
|25 LUNA
|2,094.89 YER
|50 LUNA
|4,189.78 YER
|100 LUNA
|8,379.56 YER
|500 LUNA
|41,897.8 YER
|1,000 LUNA
|83,795.6 YER
|5,000 LUNA
|418,978 YER
|10,000 LUNA
|837,956 YER
1 YER = 0 LUNA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.015310
|0.015310
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0069022
|0.0069022
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.011279
|0.011145
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|12.58%
|12.79%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.More Terra info
