1 Yemeni Rial =
0.34393092 Kyrgyzstani Soms
1 KGS = 2.90756 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
KGS
|1 YER
|0.343929 KGS
|5 YER
|1.71964 KGS
|10 YER
|3.43929 KGS
|25 YER
|8.59822 KGS
|50 YER
|17.1964 KGS
|100 YER
|34.3929 KGS
|500 YER
|171.964 KGS
|1,000 YER
|343.929 KGS
|5,000 YER
|1,719.64 KGS
|10,000 YER
|3,439.29 KGS
1 YER = 0 KGS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.35113
|0.35713
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34393
|0.34393
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.34765
|0.35178
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.22%
|0.14%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kyrgyzstani Som exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstani Soms is KGS. The currency symbol is лв.More Kyrgyzstani Som info
