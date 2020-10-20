1 YER to JOD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Jordanian Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0028334209 Jordanian Dinars

1 JOD = 352.930 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Jordanian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:49 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Jordanian Dinar

yer
YER
jod
JOD
1 YER0.00283342 JOD
5 YER0.0141671 JOD
10 YER0.0283342 JOD
25 YER0.0708355 JOD
50 YER0.141671 JOD
100 YER0.283342 JOD
500 YER1.41671 JOD
1,000 YER2.83342 JOD
5,000 YER14.1671 JOD
10,000 YER28.3342 JOD

Convert Jordanian Dinar to Yemeni Rial

jod
JOD
yer
YER
1 JOD352.93 YER
5 JOD1,764.65 YER
10 JOD3,529.3 YER
25 JOD8,823.26 YER
50 JOD17,646.5 YER
100 JOD35,293 YER
500 JOD176,465 YER
1,000 JOD352,930 YER
5,000 JOD1,764,650 YER
10,000 JOD3,529,300 YER

YER to JOD Chart

1 YER = 0 JOD

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Jordanian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00283400.0028374
Low
0.00283110.0028311
Average
0.00283280.0028328
Volatility
0.04%0.05%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
jod

JOD - Jordanian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.

More Jordanian Dinar info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings