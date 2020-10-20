1 Yemeni Rial =
0.62423464 Jamaican Dollars
1 JMD = 1.60196 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
JMD
|1 YER
|0.624235 JMD
|5 YER
|3.12117 JMD
|10 YER
|6.24235 JMD
|25 YER
|15.6059 JMD
|50 YER
|31.2117 JMD
|100 YER
|62.4235 JMD
|500 YER
|312.117 JMD
|1,000 YER
|624.235 JMD
|5,000 YER
|3,121.17 JMD
|10,000 YER
|6,242.35 JMD
1 YER = 0 JMD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.62423
|0.62651
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.61889
|0.61483
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.62201
|0.62193
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.17%
|0.21%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jamaican Dollar exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaican Dollars is JMD. The currency symbol is J$.More Jamaican Dollar info
