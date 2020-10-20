1 YER to ILS - Convert Yemeni Rials to Israeli New Shekels

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.015020206 Israeli New Shekels

1 ILS = 66.5770 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Israeli Shekel conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:49 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Israeli Shekel

yer
YER
ils
ILS
1 YER0.0150202 ILS
5 YER0.075101 ILS
10 YER0.150202 ILS
25 YER0.375505 ILS
50 YER0.75101 ILS
100 YER1.50202 ILS
500 YER7.5101 ILS
1,000 YER15.0202 ILS
5,000 YER75.101 ILS
10,000 YER150.202 ILS

Convert Israeli Shekel to Yemeni Rial

ils
ILS
yer
YER
1 ILS66.577 YER
5 ILS332.885 YER
10 ILS665.77 YER
25 ILS1,664.42 YER
50 ILS3,328.85 YER
100 ILS6,657.7 YER
500 ILS33,288.5 YER
1,000 ILS66,577 YER
5,000 ILS332,885 YER
10,000 ILS665,770 YER

YER to ILS Chart

1 YER = 0 ILS

1 Yemeni Rial to Israeli Shekel stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0150660.015265
Low
0.0146350.014617
Average
0.0149280.014912
Volatility
0.45%0.51%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ils

ILS - Israeli Shekel

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israeli Shekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israeli New Shekels is ILS. The currency symbol is ₪.

