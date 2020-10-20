1 YER to IDR - Convert Yemeni Rials to Indonesian Rupiahs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

65.338095 Indonesian Rupiahs

1 IDR = 0.0153050 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Indonesian Rupiah conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:26 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Indonesian Rupiah

yer
YER
idr
IDR
1 YER65.3381 IDR
5 YER326.69 IDR
10 YER653.381 IDR
25 YER1,633.45 IDR
50 YER3,266.9 IDR
100 YER6,533.81 IDR
500 YER32,669 IDR
1,000 YER65,338.1 IDR
5,000 YER326,690 IDR
10,000 YER653,381 IDR

Convert Indonesian Rupiah to Yemeni Rial

idr
IDR
yer
YER
1 IDR0.015305 YER
5 IDR0.076525 YER
10 IDR0.15305 YER
25 IDR0.382625 YER
50 IDR0.76525 YER
100 IDR1.5305 YER
500 IDR7.6525 YER
1,000 IDR15.305 YER
5,000 IDR76.525 YER
10,000 IDR153.05 YER

YER to IDR Chart

1 YER = 0 IDR

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Indonesian Rupiah stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
65.88365.883
Low
64.73063.408
Average
65.37064.649
Volatility
0.38%0.44%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
idr

IDR - Indonesian Rupiah

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indonesian Rupiah exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesian Rupiahs is IDR. The currency symbol is Rp.

More Indonesian Rupiah info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings